Police confirm fatal plane crash in western New York

Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron confirmed for reporters that a single-engine Socata TBM-700 crashed at about 11:45 a.m. in a wooded area near Pembroke, New York as it neared the end of a flight from Manchester, New Hampshire. Though police are not releasing the names of the victims, personal injury attorney Steve Barnes was later confirmed to be one of the victims after his longtime law partner confirmed his passing in a statement to the Associated Press.