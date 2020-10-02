Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 2 2020 9:11pm
02:01

Victoria taxi driver honoured for helping catch fugitive

Victoria cab driver Mohammed Rashead have been given a Civic Service Award for helping catch a wanted, high-risk sex offender. Catherine Urquhart reports

