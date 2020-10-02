Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
October 2 2020 6:47pm
01:38

Province says they are being restricted from ordering rapid COVID-19 tests

The Manitoba government says the Feds are restricting them from ordering the newly approved rapid COVID-19 test, and they want the ban lifted. Brittany Greenslade reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home