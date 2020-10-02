News October 2 2020 6:47pm 01:38 Province says they are being restricted from ordering rapid COVID-19 tests The Manitoba government says the Feds are restricting them from ordering the newly approved rapid COVID-19 test, and they want the ban lifted. Brittany Greenslade reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7375653/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7375653/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?