Canada
October 2 2020 2:32pm
02:25

Coronavirus: Dominic LeBlanc responds to Pallister on issue of COVID-19 rapid testing

The Manitoba government is calling on Ottawa to lift a ban on the direct sale to provinces of a newly approved rapid test for COVID-19. Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc was asked about the issue in Ottawa Friday and said he was aware it had been brought up on a call Thursday night between the Prime Minister and Premier Brian Pallister. “Anything that would improve the safety and security of Manitobans is something we share Pallister’s concerns around,” LeBlanc said.

