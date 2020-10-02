The Morning Show October 2 2020 10:19am 08:14 Jon Bon Jovi on his new album ‘2020’ and the future of tours The Morning Show catches up with music icon Jon Bon Jovi to find out the inspiration behind his new album, 2020. Jon Bon Jovi on his new album ‘2020’ and the future of tours <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7374047/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7374047/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?