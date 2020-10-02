Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
October 2 2020 10:18am
06:48

How Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis will impact his campaign

Political analyst Brian Calfano reacts to U.S. President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis and how it could affect campaigning in the U.S. election.

