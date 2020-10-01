Global News Hour at 6 BC October 1 2020 10:32pm 00:42 How the B.C. political parties fare at the end of week two on the campaign trail Global’s Keith Baldrey has the latest on how the three major parties are doing as week 2 of the B.C. election draws to a close. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7373450/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7373450/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?