U.S. court documents reveal shocking allegations in case against Smugglers Inn owner
Global News has learned more about the American owner of a bed and breakfast on the U.S.-Canada border, who’s been fighting Canadian charges of helping people illegally get into Canada for cash. It turns out Robert Boule is also in Washington state courts, fighting U.S. border guards on another matter. And those court proceedings reveal shocking allegations that he may have been playing both sides of the fence. Paul Johnson has the exclusive details.