Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
October 1 2020 8:26pm
01:36

Charlie Clark releases financial campaign plan to ease property taxes in Saskatoon

Saskatoon mayoral incumbent Charlie Clark has released a portion of his platform showing how he could be fiscally prudent and reduce property taxes.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home