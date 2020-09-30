Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 30 2020 9:36pm
12:55

Check out the 2020 Covenant DreamLife lottery home

During the evening newscasts, Phil Darlington was live on location at the Covenant DreamLife lottery home in southwest Edmonton’s Creekwood Chappelle area.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home