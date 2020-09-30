Coronavirus: Quebec Premier Legault introduces new restrictions for people in ‘red zones’
Quebec Premier François Legault on Wednesday introduced new restrictions for people living in “red zones,” which are regions with the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases, amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases. As of midnight on Thursday, he said people in these areas will no longer be allowed to invite people into their homes and outdoor gatherings will be banned. At protests, the premier added, masks will now be mandatory.