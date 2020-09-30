Menu

The Morning Show
September 30 2020 10:31am
04:39

When can Canadians expect a COVID-19 vaccine?

Dr. Volker Gerdts tells The Morning Show Canadians can expect a possible vaccination for COVID-19 next spring.

