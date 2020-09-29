Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 29 2020 9:12pm
00:52

Ipsos poll for Global news shows who British Columbians think is best for premier

Global’s Keith Baldrey looks at the results of an Ipsos poll done for Global news on which of the part leaders is the best candidate for premier.

