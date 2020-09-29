News September 29 2020 8:20pm 01:24 Substitute teachers stepping up We’re three weeks into the school year, but some divisions are still scrambling to make sure there’s a teacher for every classroom. Amber McGuckin reports on how substitute teachers are playing an important role. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7367831/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7367831/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?