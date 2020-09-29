Menu

News
September 29 2020 8:18pm
01:47

Hockey Manitoba return to play

Hockey teams across the province will be given the green light to begin competitive games later this week. As Marek Tkach reports, this year’s version of minor hockey will look much different than previous years.

