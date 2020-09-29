Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
The Morning Show
September 29 2020 10:40am
12:48

How are people getting COVID-19 in the second wave? One doctor weighs in

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins The Morning Show to talk about why Ontario and Quebec are now seeing their highest numbers yet.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home