Booze September 27 2020 9:10pm 01:29 Questions over booze rules in Kelowna At least one business in Kelowna is allowing guests to continue drinking their booze after 11 p.m. Jules Knox takes a closer look at how this could happen under B.C.’s current pandemic rules. Coronavirus: Questions arise over booze rules in Kelowna <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7363089/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7363089/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?