massive fire September 26 2020 9:02pm 02:04 How will New Westminster’s Pier Park be rebuilt and repaired? A massive fire partially destroyed the waterfront park nearly two weeks ago. Paul Johnson has more on what’s being considered to restore the popular destination spot in the Royal City. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7362030/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7362030/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?