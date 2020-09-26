Menu

Global News at 6 Weekend Saskatoon
September 26 2020 7:43pm
01:53

Saskatoon Contacts AAA hockey club moving to SaskTel Centre

WATCH: There are high expectations for the Saskatoon Contacts this season.

