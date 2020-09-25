Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 25 2020 8:42pm
01:27

Regina Sexual Assault Centre launching pilot project in Moose Jaw: ‘There was a need’

WATCH: With the help of a small dose of provincial funding, the Regina Sexual Assault Centre is moving forward with plans to offer services out of Moose Jaw.

