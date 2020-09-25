Menu

The Morning Show
September 25 2020 10:33am
07:32

Checking in with James Barker Band ahead of the CCMAs

Canadian country group James Barker Band appeared on The Morning Show to talk about their CCMA nominations and their performance along with big country stars.

