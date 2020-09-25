The Morning Show September 25 2020 10:33am 07:32 Checking in with James Barker Band ahead of the CCMAs Canadian country group James Barker Band appeared on The Morning Show to talk about their CCMA nominations and their performance along with big country stars. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7358599/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7358599/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?