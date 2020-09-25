Menu

The Morning Show
September 25 2020 10:33am
08:55

Checking with chefs Chuck Hughes and Sheila Flaherty on Indigenous cuisine

Canadian chefs Chuck Hughes and Sheila Flaherty join The Morning Show to talk about Indigenous cuisine and Chuck’s new show ‘Chuck and The First People’s Kitchen.’

