Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
September 25 2020 10:34am
04:47

Gauging Canada’s preparedness for a COVID-19 resurgence

Infectious disease specialist at Trillium Health Partners Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti talks about the concerns and developments around the preparedness of COVID-19’s second wave.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home