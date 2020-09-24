Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
September 24 2020 8:23pm
01:36

Medical service bus to provide care for Saskatchewan Indigenous communities

Inspired by a bus service in Saskatoon, a mobile medical unit will serve communities part of the Saskatoon Tribal Council.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home