Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 24 2020 6:17pm
02:13

Swing stage collapse leaves window washers dangling high above Toronto highrise

Two window washers are lucky to be alive following the sudden collapse of a swing stage. The Ontario Ministry of Labour is now investigating. Matthew Bingley reports.

