Global News Morning BC September 24 2020 10:54am 03:24 More concerns over exposures at BC schools Several schools across the province are reporting new exposures. We talked to Surrey School District Superintendent Jordan Tinney, who says transparency is key to keeping people informed. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7355892/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7355892/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?