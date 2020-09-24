Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 24 2020 10:46am
03:18

Dean Brody hopes for clean sweep at Canadian Country Music Awards

We hear from country music star Dean Brody, who is up for five awards this weekend, including Entertainer of the Year. The CCMAs will be on Global this Sunday at 9 p.m.

