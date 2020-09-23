Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 23 2020 8:30pm
02:18

1st wave or 2nd wave? Where COVID-19 stands in Alberta

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is at a crossroads with the COVID-19 pandemic. Julia Wong takes a look at where Alberta stands and where the province could be heading.

