Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 23 2020 8:30pm 02:18 1st wave or 2nd wave? Where COVID-19 stands in Alberta Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is at a crossroads with the COVID-19 pandemic. Julia Wong takes a look at where Alberta stands and where the province could be heading. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7354894/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7354894/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?