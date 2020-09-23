Global News at 10 Saskatoon September 23 2020 8:06pm 01:34 Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan hosts 1st event on new permanent site The first performance on the new Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan site wasn’t a traditional theatre experience. Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan hosts first event on new permanent site <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7354813/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7354813/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?