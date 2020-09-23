Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
September 23 2020 4:57pm
02:08

Haligonians got the easy end of hurricane Teddy

In Halifax most of the wind and rain from post-tropical storm Teddy came overnight. By morning, residents were already starting to see the sun shining in some places. Alicia Draus has more.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home