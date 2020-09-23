Global News at Noon BC September 23 2020 2:55pm 05:08 Tech Talk: Automating your home on a budget You don’t need to break the bank to modernize your home. Tech Expert Mike Agerbo shows off some simple smart home gadgets to get you started on home automation. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7353916/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7353916/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?