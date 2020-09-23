Meet Dr. Slessarev, researcher at Lawson and Western University Schulich School of Medicine, Dentistry

Dr. Marat Slessarev is one of the members of the London team that has uncovered three world firsts in the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Slessarev says the study he is most proud of is the Save ICU trial, where researchers will establish whether sedating critically ill patients with COVID-19 using inhaled anesthetics improves their clinical outcomes. He says the coolest thing about the study is the involvement of multiple hospitals across the country and the number of important sub studies it will help inform.