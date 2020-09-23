Menu

The Morning Show
September 23 2020 10:41am
06:28

‘Evolving Vegan’ a new cookbook by ‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud

Canadian-Egyptian ‘Aladdin’ actor Mena Massoud joins The Morning Show to talk about his journey as a vegan and shares recipes from his latest cookbook ‘Evolving Vegan.’

