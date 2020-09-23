Politics September 23 2020 9:14am 05:32 Minister Chuck Porter talks Teddy on Global News Morning We check in with Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, to discuss preparations for Teddy and get his assessment of the post-tropical storm. LIVE BLOG: Post-tropical storm forces closure of N.S. public schools <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7352772/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7352772/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?