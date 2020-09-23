Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
September 23 2020 9:12am
04:24

‘The Cuban’ opens Montreal’s Black Film Festival

The Montreal Black Film Festival opens with the film The Cuban, starring legendary Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. The film’s director Sergio Navarretta joins Global’s Kim Sullivan.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home