September 23 2020 8:24am
05:50

HRM Emergency Officials Urge Residents to Heed Storm Surge Warnings

As Teddy continues to impact the region, HRM’s Emergency Manager, Erica Fleck, says many people continue to disobey requests to stay away from the ocean in HRM.

