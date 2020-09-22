Menu

News
September 22 2020 8:34pm
01:45

Retail Theft Rising in Manitoba

The province has announced a retail theft task force, and while they will meet to start taking action now, theft has been a growing problem for years. Amber McGuckin reports.

