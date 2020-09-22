Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 22 2020 6:06pm
02:17

2 groups believe murder of Toronto mosque volunteer should be investigated as hate crime

Catherine McDonald spoke to an anti-hate advocacy group about why it says the suspect’s social media profiles are evidence enough.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home