Global News Morning Edmonton September 22 2020 9:43am 01:56 Celebrating the arrival of fall at Global Edmonton The morning news team celebrated the arrival of fall by bringing the outdoors inside the Global Edmonton studio during Mike Sobel’s Tuesday, September 22, 2020 weather forecast. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7350999/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7350999/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?