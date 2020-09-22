Global News Morning BC September 22 2020 11:01am 03:14 Health Matters: ‘The Mind-Body Cure’ Vancouver based physician Dr. Bal Pawa discusses how you can take control of your health by managing chronic stress. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7350485/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7350485/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?