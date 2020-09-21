Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 21 2020 8:39pm
02:20

Alberta adds 358 COVID-19 cases since Friday

Alberta reported 119 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, 102 on Saturday and 137 on Sunday. Julia Wong has more from Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s Monday update.

