Alberta Coronavirus Update September 21 2020 6:32pm 00:49 Alberta has no plans to reduce gathering limits at this time: Hinshaw Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw says there are no plans at this time to reduce the restrictions on gathering limits, but she will contin ue to watch the data. Alberta adds 358 COVID-19 cases since Friday, no plans to further restrict gatherings like Ontario <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7349545/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7349545/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?