News September 21 2020 6:22pm 01:31 Winnipeg haunted house to open — with COVID-19 protocols It’s been a difficult year for the Thavenot family business amid COVID-19 restrictions, but October is looking up. Global’s Erik Pindera reports. Winnipeg haunted house to open — with COVID-19 protocols <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7349512/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7349512/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?