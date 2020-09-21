REACH school denied request to house all students with special needs in one building

A south shore school for children with special needs is sounding the alarm after their request for a new building to house all their students under one roof was refused. REACH school is the only public, English-language school for children with special needs on the south shore. Right now, students and staff are scattered across five different locations. As Global’s Anne Leclair explains, parents, staffers and even the school board just want the basic tools, like a gym and a library, to help the children learn to be easily accessible.