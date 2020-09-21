Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 21 2020 10:33am
05:13

Is Canada in a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic? A doctor answers our questions

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch answers questions regarding the concerns around a potential second wave of COVID-19 in Canada.

