Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 21 2020 10:00am
03:56

Update on Catholic schools during COVID-19 pandemic

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools News Board Chair Diane Boyko joins us to discuss the first two weeks of classes since the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of the lessons they’ve learned.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home