Global News at 10 Regina September 20 2020 8:27pm 02:01 Provincial consultation on flavoured vapour products underway in Saskatchewan The stakeholder consultation is set to conclude this week. Meanwhile, an advocacy group is pushing for an outright ban on flavoured vaping products. Provincial consultation on flavoured vaping products underway in Saskatchewan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7347609/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7347609/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?