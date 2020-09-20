Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 20 2020 8:27pm
02:01

Provincial consultation on flavoured vapour products underway in Saskatchewan

The stakeholder consultation is set to conclude this week. Meanwhile, an advocacy group is pushing for an outright ban on flavoured vaping products.

