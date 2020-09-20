Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon September 20 2020 6:49pm 01:54 ‘I needed this so much today’ Saskatoon Valkyries return to field for only time in 2020 Following the cancellation of their 2020 season, the Saskatoon Valkyries players and coaching staff were happy to be back on the field, if only for a day. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7347509/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7347509/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?