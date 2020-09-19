Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 19 2020 10:18pm
02:39

Rogers Arena marks 25th anniversary

Rogers Arena opened 25 years ago this weekend and Global BC spoke with former Canucks’ owner Arthur Griffiths about what it took to build the multi-purpose venue, and how it changed the city of Vancouver.

