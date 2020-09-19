Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle
September 19 2020 5:34pm
01:48

Okanagan College crates pandemic themed cookbook

During the pandemic, we were told to stay inside and in turn, became home chefs and the Okanagan College has now found a way to mark this time in history with a COVID-19 themed cookbook.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home